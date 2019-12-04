Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still hasn’t made up his mind as it pertains to entering the 2020 NFL draft or returning to school next season.

“The deadline is between now and January 20,” Tagovailoa said in an interview with The Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday. “I’m still talking with my parents about it. I’m still not too sure. A decision could come tomorrow or I could wait and decide on the 20th of January.”

Tagovailoa entered the season considered one of the top picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he suffered a hip dislocation in Alabama’s Nov. 16 win over Mississippi State and had surgery two weeks later. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In deciding what his football future holds, Tagovailoa said he’s still trying to understand what the full implications of his decision might be.

“The risk if I stay is obviously ‘Do I get hurt again?’ The reward is that I could come back and have another good year like my sophomore year and elevate myself back to the very top of the (NFL) draft,” Tagovailoa said. “If I leave, I think the risk is a little higher. That risk would be how far do I drop in the draft. To me, it’s 50-50 between going in the first round and possibly going in the second round."

This season, Tagovailoa tallied 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Alabama (10–2) is idle this weekend as it waits to learn what bowl it will appear in.