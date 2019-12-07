Report: Memphis's Mike Norvell Emerges as Leading Candidate to Be FSU's Next Head Coach

After four season at Memphis, Mike Norvell has become the favorite to be named the next head coach at Florida State, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Adam Rittenberg.

ESPN is reporting that an official announcement could come as soon as Sunday.

Over the last four seasons, Norvell has helped elevate the Tigers' program, accumulating a 37-15 record and winning three-straight AAC West division titles. Norvell and Memphis will have the chance to take home the AAC championship Saturday when it takes on Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Under Norvell, Memphis has set multiple school records on offense, scoring 30 or more points in 43 of his 53 games coached.

The 38-year-old Norvell would replace Willie Taggart, who was fired on Nov. 3 after just 21 games. FSU was 4-5 when it fired Taggart.

After failing to make a bowl game in 2018, the Seminoles will be bowling once again as interim head coach Odell Haggins led FSU to wins over Boston College and Alabama State.