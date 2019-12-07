Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

Howard head football coach Ron Prince resigned Friday, following the university opening an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse and player intimidation.

“Coach Ron Prince has resigned as head coach of Howard’s football program, effective immediately,” Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis said Friday in a statement. “The university and Coach Prince have agreed to mutually part ways. A national search for a replacement will begin immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Prince was hired in Dec. 2018 and coached only nine games for the Bison. He was placed on leave Nov. 6, after a parent accused him of being “threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful of young men and coaching staff."

Since Prince's arrival, 17 total players entered the transfer portal, including Caylin Newton, the brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Before his time at Howard, Prince had an extensive coaching resume. Among other roles, he was previously the head coach at Kansas State from 2006-08 and the assistant head coach at the Detroit Lions from 2014-2017.

Director of football operations Aaron Kelton will continue interim responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Bison football program.