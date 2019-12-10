Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina’s Jake Bentley, who started three seasons for the Gamecocks, will transfer to Utah for his final year of NCAA eligibility, the quarterback announced on Twitter Monday.

Bentley, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in the Gamecocks’s first game of the season, announced his intent to transfer last week after he graduates in mid-December.

He finished his SC career with a 19–14 record as the starter, throwing 7,527 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He started the final seven games of his freshman year and was named a captain his sophomore season, holding that title throughout his remaining time in Columbia.

South Carolina struggled in 2019, finishing the year with a 4–8 record.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to the Pac-12 title game, but is a senior, opening the door for Bentley to potentially start next season. Utes backup Jason Shelley saw significant playing time in 2018 after Huntley suffered a broken collarbone, but attempted just 11 passes this season.

Bentley was a four-star prospect in the class of 2016.