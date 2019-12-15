Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UNC freshman Cole Anthony is out indefinitely for the Tar Heels as he deals with a right knee injury, the team announced.

Treatment plans for Anthony will be evaluated and determined over the "next few days," per the team. The Tar Heels' starting guard was not made available for No. 17 UNC's game against Wofford on Sunday.

Listed at No. 6 in Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Draft Big Board, Anthony has been the Tar Heels' leading scorer during the team's 6-3 start. Anthony has averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his first nine games, behind just Anthony Edwards (19.8) for the second-leading freshman scorer in the country.

Anthony has recently struggled with consistency following back-to-back games with a 4-15 performance from the field.

Sophomore Leaky Black was also ruled out of UNC's game against Wofford with a sprained right foot and is on a game-to-game basis.