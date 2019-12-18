Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State's De'Monte Russell and J.P. Purvis were involved in a car crash on Tuesday after practice, the university confirmed on Wednesday. A third individual was also in the accident but was not named by the school.

The accident took place on Highway 25 and reportedly involved an 18-wheeler on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Mississippi State added Russell was treated and released from the hospital. Purvis is resting comfortably in the hospital.

"MSU is grateful to first responders," the university said in a statement. " The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol worked the accident."

The Starkville Daily News reports the third passenger, who is not a member of the MSU football team, was unrestrained when their car collided with the back of the 18-wheeler. OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt told the Daily News that the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

An investigation by the police is underway.