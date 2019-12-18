The early signing period is here and high school prospects—including some of the best players in the country—will commit to their future schools.

This year's early signing period spans from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20.

During those three days, more than 80% of prospects will sign their national letters of intent. Most of the action will happen on Wednesday, but many players will sign throughout the week.

The early signing period was established in 2017. Prospects who decline to commit to a school during the December window can still commit in February, beginning with the traditional national signing day on the first Wednesday of that month.

Here's when some of the top recruits will sign on Wednesday:

All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time.

10 a.m.:

Desmond Tisdol – LB, Wilcox County (committed to Auburn)

11 a.m.:

Marcus Dumervil – OL, Saint Thomas Aquinas (LSU)

EJ Smith – RB, Dallas Jesuit

Noon:

Phillip Webb – LB, Lanier

12:15 p.m.:

Chubba Purdy – QB, Perry

12:30 p.m.:

CJ Stroud – QB, Rancho Cucamonga

1 p.m.:

Arian Smith – WR, Lakeland

Kendall Denis – CB, Lakeland

2 p.m.:

Clark Phillips – CB, La Habra

Jordan Burch – DE, Hammond

Justin Flowe – LB, Upland

4 p.m.:

Donell Harris – DE, Gulliver Prep

Morven Joseph – DE, Lake Gibson

You can follow live updates from early signing day here and check out SI's All-American Team here.