Kansas Falls to Villanova, Becomes Fifth No. 1 Team to Lose This Season

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

For the fifth time this season, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll has lost. Entering Saturday, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville had all lost as the nation's top team. And now Kansas has joined the aforementioned list after losing 56–55 to No. 18 Villanova.

The Wildcats' Jermaine Samuels hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just over 20 seconds to play in the game. Kansas' Devon Dotson tried to answer, but missed a contested short-runner as time expired to give the Jayhawks their second defeat of the season.

Dotson led KU (9–2) with 15 points and seven rebounds while Udoka Azubuike chipped in 12 points and 11 boards.

Samuels was Villanova's (9–2) high-scorer with 15 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 in the low-scoring affair.

When the Jayhawks were put at the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday it was the first time the AP poll had five different No. 1 teams before New Year's Day.

The record for most different No. 1 teams in a season is seven, set back in 1982–83.

Gonzaga could become the sixth team to claim the No. 1 spot on Monday when the latest poll is announced.