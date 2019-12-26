Expert Betting Picks for Second Week of Bowl Games

After starting off bowl season with a 9-2 record, here to help you make more money on SI Gambling is Sharp Angle Sports, who has several sharp bettors with decades of experience at its disposal. Sharp Angle Sports will be providing picks for all 41 bowl games, and they will be divided week by week here.

Here are Sharp Angle Sports's expert picks for bowl games from Thursday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 28.

BEST BET:

No. 1 LSU -13.5 vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

LSU is the best team in the nation and Joe Burrow is the best player in the nation, there's no doubt in my mind. The Tigers may not punt once in this game. With dynamic wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, this team will move the ball at will vs. an average-at-best Oklahoma defense. I do think the potential loss of star RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a big one, but more so if LSU advances and he is forced to miss the title game. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts will do his best to keep this one close and WR Ceedee Lamb is terrific. I actually think Oklahoma will score 24+ in this one, but I think LSU scores over 50 here. I see this one as a big mismatch. See you in the finals, LSU. Tigers -13.5 is the play. —Brad Feinberg

Overall Record: 9-2