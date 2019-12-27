The most successful bettors out in Vegas have now turned their attention to the college football playoff. Bowl season is in full swing and the sharps out in Vegas are sizzling! Over the last six weeks, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is currently on a red-hot 14-3-1 ATS (82%) run on all football plays.

Peach Bowl

Moneyline: LSU: (-550) | Oklahoma: (+425)

Spread: LSU: -13.5 (-110) | Oklahoma: +13.5 (-110)

Total: 76 – Over: (-110) | Under: 76 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LSU: 55% | Oklahoma: 45%

Game Info: December 28th, 2019 4 p.m. EST | ESPN

The line has steamed up from its opening of LSU as 10.5-point favorites after strong public support in favor of the Tigers. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are in agreement with the squares and are laying the near two-touchdown spread with LSU led by Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow.

LSU (13-0 SU, 8-5 ATS) is the most complete team in the country on a dominant 13-game SU winning streak. Oklahoma (12-1 SU, 5-8 ATS), who is 1-5 ATS in its last six games, is the lone one-loss team among the final four participants with national championship aspirations.

The sharps are expecting LSU to dominate Oklahoma by laying this hefty of a number to the sportsbooks. The Tigers possess Burrow, who leads the nation in passing touchdowns (48), Biletnikoff award Ja’Marr Chase at wideout and a battle-tested SEC defense that helped beat five top-10 teams. On the other side of the ball, the Sooners also employ one of the nation’s best signal-callers in Jalen Hurts. The sharps believe LSU will be too strong for Oklahoma to slow down. Lay the points with confidence.

The Play: LSU -13.5

Trends:

The under is 4-0 in Oklahoma’s last 4 games overall

LSU is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games vs. Big 12 foes

LSU is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games overall

Oklahoma is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall

Fiesta Bowl

Moneyline: Clemson: (-125) | Ohio State: (+105)

Spread: Clemson: -2 (-110) | Ohio State: +2 (-110)

Total: 63 – Over: (-110) | Under: 63 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: Clemson: 53% | Ohio St: 47%

Game Info: December 28th, 2019 8 p.m. EST | ESPN

The line for Saturday night’s late Fiesta Bowl kickoff has steadily flipped from its opening of Ohio State as 1-point favorites after strong public support in favor of the Tigers. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are agreeing with the squares once again and are laying the short spread with Clemson (-2).

Clemson (13-0 SU, 10-3 ATS), who is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games, will be looking to beat Ohio State for the second time in the last three seasons (2016) in the CFP semifinal. Ohio State (13-0 SU, 9-4 ATS) will be looking to keep this postseason meeting much closer than it was three years ago when the Tigers blanked the Buckeyes 31-0.

Clemson, led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has won its last eight games by an astounding 42.1 points per game. Ohio State, who has dynamic signal-caller Justin Fields, will need the nation’s leading pass-rusher Chase Young (16.5 sacks) to be dominant if it wants to have any chance to knock off the Tigers. The sharps believe Clemson will use its experience to advance to play LSU for the national championship. Back Clemson on Saturday night.

The Play: Clemson -2

Trends:

Clemson is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 bowl games

The under is 4-0 in Clemson’s last 4 Bowl Semifinal games

Ohio State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 neutral site games as an underdog

Ohio State is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 bowl games

Clemson is 7-1 ATS SU in its last eight games this season

Ohio State is 1-3 ATS in its last four games heading into the CFP Semifinal

CFB Season Record: 16-18