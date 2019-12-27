Iowa and USC will travel to San Diego to face off in the in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes have won their last two bowl games and are seeking their first three-game bowl winning streak since 2008-10. Iowa finished third in the West Division of the Big Ten and closed the regular season with three consecutive victories. That included a 23-19 triumph over then-No. 7 Minnesota, which was unbeaten at the time. The Hawkeyes are making their fourth Holiday Bowl appearance in school history and are 2-0-1 after tying BYU to a 13-13 in 1991.

Kirk Ferentz's team boasts one of the best defenses in the nation, finishing the regular season ranked fifth among FBS teams in scoring defense at 13.2 points per game, 10th in passing yards allowed (184.2) and 12th in total yards (304.3). Iowa's defense is anchored by junior defensive end and all-Big Ten selection A.J. Epenesa, who had a team-high nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss on the season.

Nate Stanley again guides Iowa's offense as he makes his final career start. The senior quarterback has guided the Hawkeyes to a 26-12 record in his starts and will finish second in touchdown passes as he enters the game with 66, trailing only Chuck Long with 74. Stanley also needs 204 passing yards to pass Drew Tate and finish second to Long in that category.

Southern Cal (8-4) is back to bowling after a one-year absence. The Trojans finished second to Utah in the South Division of the Pac-12, but also closed the season on a three-game winning streak.

That strong finish helped fifth-year coach Clay Helton keep his job after many rumors swirled over him possibly being fired during the season. Despite the constant attention, true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis had a fantastic season with 3,242 yards and 28 touchdown passes, while completing 71.8% of his attempts. Slovis closed the season with a flourish, throwing for 1,353 yards and 12 TDs with only one interception and a 78.5% completion rate.

Senior receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was Slovis' favorite target, racking up career-highs of 95 receptions, 1,222 yards and 11 TDs. Pittman is five catches shy of becoming the fifth player in Trojans history to reach 100 and has recorded five 100-yard games this season.

This is the second time the schools are meeting in a bowl game, with USC recording a 38-17 victory in the 2003 Orange Bowl.