No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

Both undefeated teams enter the showdown in Glendale, and the winner will advance to the national championship on Jan. 13.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Tigers and Buckeyes previously met in the Fiesta Bowl during the CFP semifinals in 2016. Clemson shutout Ohio State 31–0 before going on to claim the national title over Alabama.

Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will lead the Buckeyes after finishing as Heisman finalists this season. Young leads the nation in sacks (16.5) and forced fumbles (7) after missing two games this season due to an NCAA suspension. The junior is projected to be a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2020.

Fields, a sophomore, transferred to Ohio State this season after spending his freshman year at Georgia. He threw for 2,953 yards with a Big Ten-leading 40 touchdowns. The Tigers will test Fields' mobility on Saturday after he aggravated a previous knee injury against Penn State on Nov. 23 and again the following week versus Michigan. Fields told reporters that he plans to wear a small brace on his left knee during the Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson returns to the CFP semifinals this season after crushing Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl last year. The Tigers went on to beat top-ranked Alabama for the national championship, and true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence dazzled the nation while throwing for 347 yards and three TDs.

Lawrence and star running back Travis Etienne have continued to guide Clemson to success this season. Lawrence leads the ACC in pass completion percentage (68.8) and put up 3,172 yards with 34 TDs. Etienne finished with 1,500 yards, 17 touchdowns and a nation's best 8.2 yards per carry.