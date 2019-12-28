Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019-20 college football season will come to a close when a champion is crowned on Jan. 13.

This year's national championship will be held at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals. No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will face off in the Peach Bowl for a shot at the title, while No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will meet in the Fiesta Bowl.

Last year, Clemson demolished Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl before beating top-ranked Alabama 44–16 to win the national championship. True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence dazzled the nation as he threw for 347 yards with three touchdowns. It was the Tigers' second title since the start of the CFP in 2015.

Kickoff for the 2020 national championship is slated for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.