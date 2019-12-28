How Many National Championships Has Ohio State Won?

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game on Saturday Dec. 28 at 8 p.m, which means the Buckeyes are only two games away from claiming their ninth national title in school history.

OSU officially formed a football team in 1890, but the Buckeyes didn't win a national championship until 1942.

That year, after losing dozens of players who left to fight in World War II, the school went 9-1, its only loss coming against No. 6 Wisconsin.

They won titles in 1942, 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970, 2002 and most recently in 2014.

Ryan Day was relatively unknown in the college football world before he was named Ohio State’s interim head coach last fall after when Urban Meyer was placed on leave.

The Buckeyes went 3-0 without Meyer and Day was later named the legendary coach’s successor when he retired after the Rose Bowl in January.

Fast forward to now, this Buckeyes’ team looks pretty similar to Meyer's in terms of on-field production.

The Buckeyes sent both DE Chase Young and QB Justin Fields to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York and have one of the most talented rosters in the country.