Expert Betting Picks for Third Week of Bowl Games

After posting a 14-8 record against the spread thus far during bowl season, here to help you make more money on SI Gambling is Sharp Angle Sports, who has several sharp bettors with decades of experience at its disposal. Sharp Angle Sports will be providing picks for all 41 bowl games, and they will be divided week by week here.

Here are Sharp Angle Sports's expert picks for bowl games from Monday, Dec. 30 to Monday, Jan. 6.

BEST BET:

No. 13 Alabama (-7) vs. No. 14 Michigan

I am a Michigan alum and have really enjoyed seeing how this team improved over the entirety of the season. After the Wisconsin blow-out loss, I wasn't optimistic, but this team really showed grit and character and is a legit top-15 team at this point. But now we're talking about going up in class. The Wolverines did vs. Ohio State and couldn't handle it. Defensive coordinator Don Brown likes to play man defense with guys who aren't necessarily equipped to do it against elite athletes. Well, Alabama is stocked with them. Jeudy, Ruggs, Smith and Waddle—enough said. QB Mac Jones has done a great job stepping in as a replacement for all-world QB Tua Tagovailoa. This is one of the worst Alabama defenses in the Saban era and I expect Michigan will score at least 21 points on it, but I think matchup-wise this is a nightmare for the Wolverines when they are on defense. Roll Tide -7 is the play. —Brad Feinberg

Overall Record: 14-8

Best Bets: 2-0