Alabama star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will forgo his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL draft.

"I want to give thanks to my family, the coaches, my football brothers, all of the staff, and our die-hard fans that have made the time that I spent at the University of Alabama a great one," he said on Twitter.

"Being able to play the sport I love alongside some of the greatest people in the game, has been a blessing for me. I will forever represent the Crimson Tide."

Jeudy led the Crimson Tide with a team-high 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

In his final game with Alabama, Jeudy shined as Mac Jones's top receiver during the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, recording 204 yards on just six catches. On the Tide's first offensive play of the day, Jones found Jeudy for an impressive 85-yard touchdown. Jeudy's memorable performance earned him MVP honors for the game and solidified his status as the top receiver in the draft.

As a sophomore, he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the best wide receiver in the nation. Jeudy finished his Alabama career with 159 receptions, 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Alabama went 11-2 this season and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time. It was the Tide's ninth straight 11-win season.