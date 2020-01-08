Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft, he announced Wednesday.

In 2019, Fromm threw for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. His junior campaign didn't quite live up to expectations after he was considered a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. However, Fromm's final game with the Bulldogs was strong during their 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. He went 20-for-30 with 250 yards and two TDs.

After the Sugar Bowl, Fromm remained tight-lipped about his decision to enter the draft and declined to address it with reporters. Many expected Georgia to be title contenders in 2020 if Fromm returned for his senior season and argued that he could use another year to improve his draft stock. With LSU to lose Joe Burrow, and Tua Tagovailoa leaving Alabama for the draft, it could leave the SEC with no true favorite. If Fromm stayed, the Bulldogs would have likely cruised to the SEC East title.

Georgia fell short of the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. The Bulldogs finished with a 12–2 record, their only losses coming to South Carolina and LSU.

“I would like to offer my sincerest thank you to the University of Georgia for giving me the privilege of playing football between the hedges of Sanford Stadium,” Fromm wrote. “Thank you to Coach Smart, who always believed in me and who over the last three years has helped grow that wide-eyed kid who got handed the ball in South Bend into a better man, and secondly a better football player.”