Georgia may have just found its next starting QB.

Just two days after 2019 starter Jake Fromm declared for the 2020 NFL draft, the school has reportedly added Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Newman, a 6'4'' quarterback from Graham, NC, started 12 games for the Demon Deacons last season, completing nearly 61% of his pass attempts for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019. He also ran for 574 yards and six scores. He ranked second in the ACC in total offense with 286.8 yards per game and finish fifth in passing with 252.7 yards per game.

He decided on Georgia over Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Washington, according to Schlabach.

Newman should have a chance to start next season. The Bulldogs currently have former walk-on turned junior-college player turned scholarship quarterback Stetson Bennett on their team, but Bennett was the team's backup last year.

Freshman D'Wan Mathis missed of all 2019 after a severe migraine triggered emergency surgery last May. He practiced with the team, but has not yet been cleared for contact, though he is expected to be cleared by next season. Four-star recruit, 2020 quarterback signee Carson Beck is also going to be part of the program next year, but the Jacksonville, Florida, native might need some additional grooming before being thrown into the SEC limelight.

After losing in the SEC Championship game to LSU, Georgia finished its 2019 season on a high note, beating Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.