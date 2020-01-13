Tale of the Tape: LSU vs. Clemson
Clemson and LSU clash Monday night for the college football national championship, a fierce feline finale to the 2019 season. How are they the same, and how are they different? A tale of the tape tells all:
|LSU
|CLEMSON
Points Per Game
48.9
45.3
Points Allowed
21.6
11.5
Total Offense Ranking
First
Fourth
Total Defense Ranking
29th
First
All-Time Record
811-415-47
758-459-45
Where That Ranks in FBS History
12th
15th
U.S. News University Rank
153rd
70th
Football National Titles
Three
Three
Current Winning Streak
15 Straight
29 Straight
Best Win During Streak
Over Alabama
Over Alabama
Nickname
Tigers
Tigers
Live Mascot?
Yes
No
Fight Song
Tiger Rag
Tiger Rag
Stadium Nickname
Death Valley
Death Valley
Which Nickname Came First
1959
1948
Signature Stadium Feature
Lines Every 5 Yards
Howard's Rock
Best Time to Be There
At Night
When Team Runs Downhill
Record Against Each Other
2-1
1-2
Memorable Win Over the Other
1959 Sugar Bowl
2012 Peach Bowl
Current Folk Hero
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
Where Folk Here Came From
Ohio State
Mount Olympus
Former Folk Hero
Billy Cannon
Deshaun Watson
Guy Who Played Forever
Colt David
Hunter Renfrow
Sign Your Coach Is a Southerner
Coach O's Voice
"Dabo"
Pater Familias
Charles McClendon
Frank Howard
Heisman
Two Winners
John Was Coach, 1900-03
Popular Champ Who Had to Go
Les Miles
Danny Ford
Onetime Nemesis
Nick Saban
Bobby Bowden
Why They Hate Saban
He Left in 2004
Onside Kick in 2016
Famous Player Dad
Randy Moss
Kirk Herbstreit
Seven-Figure, Three-Syllable DC
Aranda
Venables
Student-Turned-Senator
Hubert Humphrey
Strom Thurmond
Sketchy Policial Benefactor
Huey Long
John C. Calhoun
Favorite Homer
James Carville
Jordan
Watering Hole
Chimes
Esso Club
How to Recognize Their Fans
Cajun Accents
$2 Bills
What We're Tired of Hearing
"Neck" Chant
"ROY Bus"
Campus Feature
Spanish Moss
Livestock
Constant Complaint
SEC Office Favors 'Bama
SEC Bias
Jovial Athletic Giant
Shaq
Fridge