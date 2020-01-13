Tale of the Tape: LSU vs. Clemson

A closer look at the two schools playing for Monday's national championship.
Author:
Publish date:

Clemson and LSU clash Monday night for the college football national championship, a fierce feline finale to the 2019 season. How are they the same, and how are they different? A tale of the tape tells all:

More Championship Coverage: Clemson | LSU | Expert Picks

LSU vs Clemson Joe Burrow Trevor Lawrence
LSUCLEMSON

Points Per Game

48.9

45.3

Points Allowed

21.6

11.5

Total Offense Ranking

First

Fourth

Total Defense Ranking

29th

First

All-Time Record

811-415-47

758-459-45

Where That Ranks in FBS History

12th

15th

U.S. News University Rank

153rd

70th

Football National Titles

Three

Three

Current Winning Streak

15 Straight

29 Straight

Best Win During Streak

Over Alabama

Over Alabama

Nickname

Tigers

Tigers

Live Mascot?

Yes

No

Fight Song

Tiger Rag

Tiger Rag

Stadium Nickname

Death Valley

Death Valley

Which Nickname Came First

1959

1948

Signature Stadium Feature

Lines Every 5 Yards

Howard's Rock

Best Time to Be There

At Night

When Team Runs Downhill

Record Against Each Other

2-1

1-2

Memorable Win Over the Other

1959 Sugar Bowl

2012 Peach Bowl

Current Folk Hero

Joe Burrow

Trevor Lawrence

Where Folk Here Came From

Ohio State

Mount Olympus

Former Folk Hero

Billy Cannon

Deshaun Watson

Guy Who Played Forever

Colt David

Hunter Renfrow

Sign Your Coach Is a Southerner

Coach O's Voice

"Dabo"

Pater Familias

Charles McClendon

Frank Howard

Heisman

Two Winners

John Was Coach, 1900-03

Popular Champ Who Had to Go

Les Miles

Danny Ford

Onetime Nemesis

Nick Saban

Bobby Bowden

Why They Hate Saban

He Left in 2004

Onside Kick in 2016

Famous Player Dad

Randy Moss

Kirk Herbstreit

Seven-Figure, Three-Syllable DC

Aranda

Venables

Student-Turned-Senator

Hubert Humphrey

Strom Thurmond

Sketchy Policial Benefactor

Huey Long

John C. Calhoun

Favorite Homer

James Carville

Jordan

Watering Hole

Chimes

Esso Club

How to Recognize Their Fans

Cajun Accents

$2 Bills

What We're Tired of Hearing

"Neck" Chant

"ROY Bus"

Campus Feature

Spanish Moss

Livestock

Constant Complaint

SEC Office Favors 'Bama

SEC Bias

Jovial Athletic Giant

Shaq

Fridge

YOU MAY LIKE