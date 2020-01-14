LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss continued his impressive College Football Playoff on Monday night, snagging two touchdown passes from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Moss's second touchdown catch of the night gave LSU a 35-25 lead in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The NC State transfer previously caught a touchdown in the Tigers' College Football Playoff semifinal win over Oklahoma on Dec. 28.

Moss is continuing a family tradition of impressive production on the gridiron. His father, Randy, caught 156 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons, earning six Pro Bowl nominations. Moss was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

The younger Moss has not always been a household name. He caught just six passes in five games with the Wolf Pack in 2016, his lone season at NC State. Moss sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules, then missed the 2018 season due to a foot injury. The 249-pound tight end caught 42 passes prior to Monday night.

