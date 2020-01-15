Clemson Receiver Tee Higgins Declares for NFL Draft

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Junior receiver Tee Higgins has announced that he will enter the 2020 NFL draft.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family," Higgins said in a statement.

Higgins holds the all-time touchdown record for a Clemson receiver with 28. He caught 135 passes for 2,448 yards over his three-year career.

The 20-year-old from Tennessee figures to be an early-round pick but is a part of one of the most stacked wide receiver classes in years.

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr., TCU's Jalen Reagor and Minnesota's Ty Johnson all project to go in first few rounds.

Clemson has had three wide receivers go in the first-round since 2013: DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams.