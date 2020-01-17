Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has announced that he will not forgo his last year of eligibility for the NFL draft and plans to return for his senior season.

"I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season," he shared on social media. "I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season."

Etienne is the university's all-time leading rusher with 4,038 yards and played a vital role in the 2019 season, which saw Clemson fall short to LSU in the national championship. Etienne also scored three touchdowns in the Peach Bowl to help the Tigers advance to the national title game.

"I think he's one of the top tier guys in the country," Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott told reporters. "He plays a position where the longevity is not great. You really wanna get as much money when you transition to the NFL on the front end, because you’re the least likely position to make a second contract.”

Etienne would've been projected as an early-round selection. He has recorded 4,605 total yards and 62 touchdowns on 572 touches in his career.