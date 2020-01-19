Former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King has found his new home.

According to The Athletic's Manny Navarro, King has informed Miami's coaches that he will transfer to the Hurricanes' program and start classes on Tuesday.

King entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 13 after he sat out most of the 2019 season. He started Houston's first four games and then announced in late September that he was redshirting his senior season to preserve his final year of eligibility.

King passed for 663 yards and six touchdowns in those four games before taking advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows a player to appear in a maximum four games and still retain a year of eligibility.

247 Sports reports King had been talking with Miami's new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee ever since he entered the portal. King was expected to visit the Hurricanes last Friday, and other programs including Maryland, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Oregon were rumored to be potential landing spots for the quarterback.

Miami went 6–7 in 2019 under first-year head coach Manny Diaz.