Report: Houston QB D'Eriq King Enters Transfer Portal

Houston QB D'Eriq King announced Monday night that he has entered the transfer portal.

"I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family!" King said in a tweet.

In late September, having already played four games, King announced that he was redshirting his senior season to preserve his final year of eligibility.

"I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing," King said in mid-September. "After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach (Dana) Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future."

King passed for 663 yards and six touchdowns in the first four games of 2019 before taking advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows a player to appear in a maximum four games and still retain a year of eligibility.

"It's the best decision for him at this point," his father, Eric King, said in September. "Very, very tough (decision). He's got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered and do what's best for you."

In 2018, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns before being sidelined with a knee injury.

Houston went 4–8 in 2019, winning only one of its final five games.

Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant announced he would transfer after taking a redshirt after playing in the first four games of the season. Bryant is now the starting quarterback at Missouri.