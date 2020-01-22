Former Mississippi State wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was killed in a homicide on Tuesday, Birmingham, Ala. police confirmed.

Wilson found unresponsive by a relative, per Birmingham police. He was 25.

Wilson played for the Bulldogs from 2013–15, and he was a member of the 2014 team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation from Oct. 13 to Nov. 10. Wilson caught 132 passes in three seasons at Mississippi State, tallying 1,936 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was Wilson's teammates in Starkville for three straight seasons. The duo posted a 26–13 record alongside former head coach Dan Mullen.

Wilson briefly appeared in the Arena Football League after going undrafted in 2016