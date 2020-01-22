Kansas and Kansas State engaged in a brawl in the final seconds of the Jayhawks' 81-60 victory on Tuesday.

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon was rejected on a layup in the final seconds by Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa. De Sousa then stood over Gordon until the Kansas State bench emptied and ran toward DeSousa. Kansas's bench then also cleared as the brawl spilled toward the stands at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

DeSousa didn't score in Tuesday's contest, but he added three blocks and two rebounds. Guard Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 20 points.

Kansas advanced to 15–3, 5–1 Big 12 in 2019–20. Kansas State is now 1–5 in conference, with its lone win coming against West Virginia on Jan. 18.

The Wildcats won in Manhattan in February. They have not won in Lawrence since 2006.