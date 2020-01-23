NCAA Seeking To Change Sexual Violence Policies

Keith Srakocic/AP/Shutterstock

The NCAA's board of governors plans to work on expanding the organization's sexual violence policies regarding athletes with a history of sexual violence.

Currently, the NCAA does not have rules that prohibit schools from accepting student-athletes with a record of sexual violence. The board had a "robust discussion" in its annual NCAA convention on Wednesday about changes to that policy, according to chairman Michael Drake.

"I think we are committed to addressing this very important issue," Drake said.

In December, two members of Congress called for the creation of an independent commission to look into how college athletes who have been punished for sexual assault have no restrictions from transferring to a new school.

A former University of Miami president and now Democratic congresswoman, Rep. Donna Shalala, told USA Today that there is "no question" the NCAA should have a personal conduct policy for student-athletes, along with strict transfer regulations. The comments followed a USA Today investigation into how college athletes can continue playing after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Drake said that the board of governors' discussions on Wednesday were not directly related to Congress's call for a commission.

"This has been an active area of discussion for us over these last several months," Drake said.

While the NCAA's board of governors plans to meet in a special session in the coming weeks regarding the policies, no date has yet been set. NCAA president Mark Emmert is expected to speak at the convention in his "state-of-college-sports" address on Thursday.