Houston guard DeJon Jarreau has received a one-game suspension for biting an opponent during Saturday's game against Cincinnati, coach Kelvin Sampson announced Sunday.

Jarreau was ejected from the Cougars' 64–62 loss to the Bearcats after officials determined he bit Cincinnati's Mamoudou Diarra. With 6:16 remaining in the game, Jarreau dove for a loose ball, but while on the ground fighting for it, he bit Diarra's leg. Officials reviewed the play before giving Jarreau a flagrant foul 2 and ejecting him.

After the game, Sampson disagreed with the call and said Jarreau didn't bite Diarra. However, the coach released a statement on Sunday saying his postgame comments were based on a video he saw from an earlier part of the scrum.

"After further reviews from multiple angles, it can clearly be seen that DeJon Jarreau bit Mamoudou Diarra," Sampson said. "I reached out to Cincinnati Head Coach John Brannen this morning and apologized on behalf of our Basketball team. Our program is built on discipline, and behavior like that will not be tolerated.

"With that in mind, I have chosen to suspend DeJon for Thursday's game against Tulane. I am confident DeJon will learn from this incident and the consequences of his actions."

The Cougars were leading by two points when Jarreau was ejected from the game. The Bearcats rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Houston and knock them out of first place in the AAC.