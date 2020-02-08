Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan will look for revenge on Saturday at home against intrastate rival Michigan State after the Wolverines lost 87–69 to the Spartans earlier this month. MSU is currently on a two-game losing streak, while Michigan lost its last game to Ohio State.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: Noon p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) lost a 75-70 heartbreaker to Penn State on Tuesday. Superstar Cassius Winston went to the free throw line to tie the game with 11 seconds left to play and missed. Winston still led the way for Michigan State, scoring 25 points and tallying nine assists. However, no other Spartan scored in double digits and the team committed 15 turnovers. It marked the team's first loss to Penn State at home since 2009.

Michigan (13-9, 4-7) also had a frustrating loss to Ohio State on Tuesday in a 61-58 defeat at home. It was Michigan's third consecutive home defeat in a game that featured 15 lead changes. A pivotal review gave Ohio State a pair of free throws and the ball with just over half a minute left in the second half. The Wolverines shot just 25% to begin the game (5-for-20), including 1-for-9 from three-point range. The game had a familiar feeling given Michigan's recent struggles at home against Illinois and Penn State. Now, the Wolverines need a victory more than ever to climb out of the Big Ten basement.