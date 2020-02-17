Baylor and Kansas just keep winning, setting up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.

The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.

San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation’s last unbeaten team and was No. 4 in the latest poll, while Dayton (23-2) climbed one spot to fifth after wins over Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a rough week for then-No. 5 Louisville.

“I told our team, ‘Let’s get greedy. Let’s play for perfection,’” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. “If we’re this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season. ... Let’s do something special.”

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

CLIMBING AND FALLING

Creighton made the biggest leap this week, rising from No. 23 to 15th after beating then-No. 10 Seton Hall and DePaul. Penn State moved up four spots to crack the top 10 at No. 9, while Oregon climbed from No. 17 to 14 and Kentucky moved up two spots to round out the top 10.

Louisville’s weak week culminated in a drop of six places to No. 11, while Seton Hall also absorbed a pair of losses and fell to No. 16. West Virginia lost to Baylor and Kansas but was only penalized three places and remained No. 17.

The full Week 16 men's AP poll is below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Dayton

6. Duke

7. Maryland

8. Florida State

9. Penn State

10. Kentucky

11. Louisville

12. Villanova

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Creighton

16. Seton Hall

17. West Virginia

18. Colorado

19. Marquette

20. Iowa

21. Butler

22. Houston

23. BYU

24. Arizona

25. Ohio State

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan State 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, Northern Iowa 9, Utah State 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, East Tennessee State 5, Saint Mary's 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico State 2, Wright State 1, Arizona State 1