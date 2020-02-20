Arizona State concluded that booster Bart Wear engaged in "unwelcome comments and physical contact," with the wives of three athletic department members, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

The school filed a legal claim on Wednesday that cited it waited nearly five months to investigate the claims of assault and sexual harassment, per Thamel. Leslie Hurley, the wife of ASU head basketball coach Bobby Hurley, is among one of three women to describe inappropriate conduct by Wear. Kathy Cohen, the wife of former ASU associate athletic director David Cohen, is also one of the three.

"Kathy Cohen left her seat at T-Mobile Arena to use the restroom at halftime and attempted to pass Wear, a former ASU football player, in the aisle," Thamel wrote on Thursday. "Wear is alleged in the notice of claim to have put his hands on her waist, moved his hands up the side of her body to the sides of her breast, held his hands on the sides of her breasts and said, ‘Dave is lucky to have you.’"

Wear's season tickets have been canceled, and he is no longer welcome at Arizona State athletic events, according to Thamel.

David Cohen was terminated from his position with the Sun Devils in December. He is now seeking $1.5 million from the school after claiming he lost his job for "insisting athletic director Ray Anderson and other ASU officials investigate the allegations brought forward by the three women," per Thamel.