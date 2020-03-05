Big 12 Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Broadcast Info
The Big 12 men's basketball tournament will tip off in Kansas City on March 11 as the conference's 10 teams battle for the tournament crown.
First-round games will be played between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, and the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds on March 11. The winners will then enter the quarterfinal round with the other six teams in the bracket.
The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 13, and the championship game will be held on March 14, one day before Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Each conference champion will receive an automatic bid to the tournament, avoiding the pool of 36 teams seeking an at-large bid.
Check out the full schedule for the Big 12 tournament below:
First Round: Wednesday, March 11
Game 1 (7 p.m. ET): No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed
Game 2 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12
Game 3 (12:30 ET): No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed
Game 4 (3 p.m. ET): No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 (7 p.m. ET): No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed
Semifinals: Friday, March 13
Game 7 (7 p.m. ET): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8 (9:30 p.m. ET): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Championship: Saturday, March 14
Game 9 (6 p.m. ET): Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner