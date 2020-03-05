The Big 12 men's basketball tournament will tip off in Kansas City on March 11 as the conference's 10 teams battle for the tournament crown.

First-round games will be played between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, and the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds on March 11. The winners will then enter the quarterfinal round with the other six teams in the bracket.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 13, and the championship game will be held on March 14, one day before Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Each conference champion will receive an automatic bid to the tournament, avoiding the pool of 36 teams seeking an at-large bid.

Check out the full schedule for the Big 12 tournament below:

First Round: Wednesday, March 11

Game 1 (7 p.m. ET): No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed

Game 2 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Game 3 (12:30 ET): No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Game 4 (3 p.m. ET): No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 (7 p.m. ET): No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

Game 7 (7 p.m. ET): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8 (9:30 p.m. ET): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Championship: Saturday, March 14

Game 9 (6 p.m. ET): Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner