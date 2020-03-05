Big 12 Conference Tournament: Schedule, Bracket, Broadcast Info

Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 men's basketball tournament will tip off in Kansas City on March 11 as the conference's 10 teams battle for the tournament crown.

First-round games will be played between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds, and the No. 7 and No. 10 seeds on March 11. The winners will then enter the quarterfinal round with the other six teams in the bracket. 

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 13, and the championship game will be held on March 14, one day before Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Each conference champion will receive an automatic bid to the tournament, avoiding the pool of 36 teams seeking an at-large bid. 

Check out the full schedule for the Big 12 tournament below:

First Round: Wednesday, March 11

Game 1 (7 p.m. ET): No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed
Game 2 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 12

Game 3 (12:30 ET): No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed
Game 4 (3 p.m. ET): No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 (7 p.m. ET): No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 (9:30 p.m. ET): No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

Semifinals: Friday, March 13

Game 7 (7 p.m. ET): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8 (9:30 p.m. ET): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Championship: Saturday, March 14

Game 9 (6 p.m. ET): Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

YOU MAY LIKE

2015-big-12-tournament
College Basketball

2015 Big 12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, live stream, TV

The 2015 Big 12 tournament will be played from Wednesday through Saturday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas enters as the No. 1 seed after winning the conference's regular season title for the 11th season in a row. Iowa State, Oklahoma and Baylor round out the top four seeds, while West Virginia and Oklahoma State also have first-round byes.