March Madness season is upon us. The first part of the festivities are conference championships and they're underway already with the Big South, Patriot League, Atlantic Sun and Horizon League tipping off their respective tournaments on Tuesday.

At play are 32 guaranteed bids to the dance for each tournament winner.

The SEC Tournament tips off in Nashville on Wednesday, March 11.

SEC Tournament Schedule (all times EST):

First Round: Wednesday, March 11:

7:00 p.m.: No. 13 seed vs. No. 12 seed (Game 1)

9:30 p.m.: No. 14 seed vs. No. 11 seed (Game 2)

Second Round: Thursday, March 12:

12 p.m.: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed (Game 3)

2:30 p.m.: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 seed (Game 4)

7:00 p.m.: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 7 seed (Game 5)

9:30 p.m.: No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed (Game 6)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 13:

1:00 p.m.: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 seed (Game 7)

3:30 p.m.: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 seed (Game 8)

7:00 p.m.: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 2 seed (Game 9)

9:30 p.m.: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 3 seed (Game 10)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 14:

1:00 p.m.: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 8 (Game 11)

3:00 p.m.: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 (Game 12)

Championship: Saturday, March 15:

1:00 p.m.: Winners of the semifinal games (Game 13)