Johns Hopkins announced on Thursday that it will bar spectators from Division III tournament games on its campus due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

"In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators," the university said in a statement on Thursday. "We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players."

Johns Hopkins will host a pair of games on Friday night as Yeshiva University faces Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Penn State Harrisburg battles Johns Hopkins.

Neither fans nor family members of the players will be allowed inside Goldfarb Gym during the semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday.

Fans who had previously purchased tickets to the event will receive a refund.