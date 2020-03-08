NCAA Tournament Autobids: Tracking Every 2020 Conference Championship
Conference tournament time is here at last, and there are 32 automatic bids to the 2020 NCAA tournament to be given out. For power conference champions, a tournament title is usually just another accomplishment to add heading into March Madness. But for the vast majority of mid-major conferences, the league tournament is the only chance to earn a trip to the Big Dance, making the stakes extremely high.
Who will earn one of those coveted autobids in 2020? Tournaments kicked off this week, and the first two champions were bestowed on Saturday, March 7, including Utah State's thrilling upset of San Diego State. For the full daily schedule of which conferences are playing on which date through Selection Sunday, click here.
Below, we're tracking every conference champ, including a schedule of the date, time and TV channel of every tournament final. Check back as we update with every final result.
|CONFERENCE
|CHAMPIONSHIP INFO
|CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP
|CHAMPION
Mountain West
March 7 (5:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
San Diego State vs. Utah State
Utah State
Ohio Valley
March 7 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Belmont vs. Murray State
Belmont
Big South
March 8 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Hampton vs. Winthrop
Missouri Valley
March 8 (2 p.m. ET, CBS)
Valparaiso vs. Bradley
Atlantic Sun
March 8 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Liberty vs. Lipscomb
Southern
March 9 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
CAA
March 10 (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN)
Horizon
March 10 (7 p.m ET, ESPN)
NEC
March 10 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Summit
March 10 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
WCC
March 10 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Patriot
March 11 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)
America East
March 14 (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2)
MEAC
March 14 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
MAAC
March 14 (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
SWAC
March 14 (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
Big 12
March 14 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Big East
March 14 (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
MAC
March 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Big Sky
March 14 (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
ACC
March 14 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
C-USA
March 14 (8:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)
Southland
March 14 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Pac-12
March 14 (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
WAC
March 14 (11 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
Big West
March 14 (11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Ivy League
March 15 (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
SEC
March 15 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Atlantic 10
March 15 (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Sun Belt
March 15 (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
AAC
March 15 (3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Big Ten
March 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)