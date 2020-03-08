Conference tournament time is here at last, and there are 32 automatic bids to the 2020 NCAA tournament to be given out. For power conference champions, a tournament title is usually just another accomplishment to add heading into March Madness. But for the vast majority of mid-major conferences, the league tournament is the only chance to earn a trip to the Big Dance, making the stakes extremely high.

Who will earn one of those coveted autobids in 2020? Tournaments kicked off this week, and the first two champions were bestowed on Saturday, March 7, including Utah State's thrilling upset of San Diego State. For the full daily schedule of which conferences are playing on which date through Selection Sunday, click here.

Below, we're tracking every conference champ, including a schedule of the date, time and TV channel of every tournament final. Check back as we update with every final result.