Conference tournament time is here at last, and there are 32 automatic bids to the 2020 NCAA tournament to be given out. For power conference champions, a tournament title is usually just another accomplishment to add heading into March Madness. But for the vast majority of mid-major conferences, the league tournament is the only chance to earn a trip to the Big Dance, making the stakes extremely high.

Who will earn one of those coveted autobids in 2020? Tournaments kicked off this week, and the first two champions were bestowed on Saturday, March 7, including Utah State's thrilling upset of San Diego State. For the full daily schedule of which conferences are playing on which date through Selection Sunday, click here.

Below, we're tracking every conference champ, including a schedule of the date, time and TV channel of every tournament final. Check back as we update with every final result.

CONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIP INFOCHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUPCHAMPION

Mountain West

March 7 (5:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

San Diego State vs. Utah State

Utah State

Ohio Valley

March 7 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Belmont vs. Murray State

Belmont

Big South

March 8 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Hampton vs. Winthrop

Missouri Valley

March 8 (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

Valparaiso vs. Bradley

Atlantic Sun

March 8 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Liberty vs. Lipscomb

Southern

March 9 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

CAA

March 10 (7 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Horizon

March 10 (7 p.m ET, ESPN)

NEC

March 10 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Summit

March 10 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

WCC

March 10 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Patriot

March 11 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

America East

March 14 (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

MEAC

March 14 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

MAAC

March 14 (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

SWAC

March 14 (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Big 12

March 14 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big East

March 14 (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

MAC

March 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Big Sky

March 14 (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

ACC

March 14 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

C-USA

March 14 (8:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Southland

March 14 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Pac-12

March 14 (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

WAC

March 14 (11 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Big West

March 14 (11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Ivy League

March 15 (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

SEC

March 15 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Atlantic 10

March 15 (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun Belt

March 15 (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

AAC

March 15 (3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten

March 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

