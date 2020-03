Men's NCAA basketball 2019-20 conference tournaments get underway on Tuesday, March 3, with the Atlantic Sun, Big South, Horizon League and Patriot League all kicking off tourney action. Tournaments across all 32 Division I conferences will continue until Sunday, March 15, which is also Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA tournament.

The team that claims the championship in all 32 league tournaments will also earn an automatic bid to March Madness. The biggest day of tournament finals will be Saturday, March 14, when a whopping 14 autobids will be earned. The first conference championship games are on Saturday, March 7, when both the Mountain West and Ohio Valley will play for a crown.

The full daily schedule for 2020 conference tournaments is below. Championship games are in bold and contain tipoff time and TV information.

Tuesday, March 3

Big South (first round) BRACKET

Patriot League (first round) BRACKET

Atlantic Sun (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Horizon League (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Wednesday, March 4

Mountain West (first round) BRACKET | ODDS

Ohio Valley (first round) BRACKET

Northeast (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Thursday, March 5

WCC (first round) BRACKET | ODDS

Missouri Valley (first round) BRACKET

Mountain West (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Big South (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Horizon (quarterfinals) BRACKET

OVC (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Patriot (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Atlantic Sun (semifinals) BRACKET

Friday, March 6

Southern (first round) BRACKET

WCC (second round) BRACKET

MVC (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Big South (semifinals) BRACKET

Mountain West (semifinals) BRACKET

OVC (semifinals) BRACKET

Saturday, March 7

CAA (first round) BRACKET

Sun Belt (first round)

America East (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Southern (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Summit (quarterfinals) BRACKET

WCC (quarterfinals) BRACKET

MVC (semifinals) BRACKET

NEC (semifinals) BRACKET

Mountain West (championship, 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

OVC (championship, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 8

CAA (quarterfinals) BRACKET

Summit (semifinals) BRACKET

Patriot (semifinals) BRACKET

Southern (semifinals) BRACKET

Big South (championship, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MVC (championship, 2 p.m. CBS)

Atlantic Sun (championship, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Monday, March 9

MAC (first round)

Sun Belt (second round)

CAA (semifinals) BRACKET

Horizon (semifinals) BRACKET

Summit (semifinals) BRACKET

WCC (semifinals) BRACKET

Southern (championship, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tuesday, March 10

ACC (first round)

MAAC (first round)

MEAC (first round)

SWAC (quarterfinals)

America East (semifinals) BRACKET

CAA (championship, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Horizon (championship, 7 p.m ET, ESPN)

NEC (championship, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Summit (championship, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

WCC (championship, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, March 11

Atlantic 10 (first round)

Big 12 (first round)

Big East (first round)

Big Ten (first round)

Pac-12 (first round)

SEC (first round)

Big Sky (first round)

C-USA (first round)

Southland (first round)

ACC (second round)

MAAC (quarterfinals)

MEAC (quarterfinals)

Sun Belt (quarterfinals)

Patriot (championship, 7:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Thursday, March 12

AAC (first round)

Atlantic 10 (second round)

Big Ten (second round)

SEC (second round)

ACC (quarterfinals)

Big East (quarterfinals)

Pac-12 (quarterfinals)

Big Sky (quarterfinals)

Big West (quarterfinals)

C-USA (quarterfinals)

MAAC (quarterfinals)

MAC (quarterfinals)

MEAC (quarterfinals)

Southland (quarterfinals)

WAC (quarterfinals)

Friday, March 13

AAC (quarterfinals)

Atlantic 10 (quarterfinals)

Big Ten (quarterfinals)

SEC (quarterfinals)

ACC (semifinals)

Big 12 (semifinals)

Big East (semifinals)

Pac-12 (semifinals)

Big Sky (semifinals)

Big West (semifinals)

C-USA (semifinals)

MAAC (semifinals)

MAC (semifinals)

MEAC (semifinals)

Southland (semifinals)

SWAC (semifinals)

WAC (semifinals)

Saturday, March 14

AAC (semifinals)

Atlantic 10 (semifinals)

Big Ten (semifinals)

SEC (semifinals)

Ivy League (semifinals)

Sun Belt (semifinals)

Big 12 (championship, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big East (championship, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

ACC (championship, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Pac-12 (championship, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

America East (championship, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

MEAC (championship, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

MAAC (championship, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

SWAC (championship, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

MAC (championship, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Big Sky (championship, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

C-USA (championship, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Southland (championship, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

WAC (championship, 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Big West (championship, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 15

SEC (championship, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Atlantic 10 (championship, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

AAC (championship, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten (championship, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ivy League (championship, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sun Belt (championship, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2)