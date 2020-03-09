The SEC Tournament will commence on Wednesday and run through Sunday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Kentucky Wildcats will be seeking their fifth title in the last six years but they will not have an easy path. John Calipari’s club will not only face several tough SEC foes, including defending SEC Tournament champion Auburn, but Kentucky may also be without star point guard Ashton Hagans who suddenly stepped away from the team this past weekend.

Hagans missed Kentucky’s thrilling road victory versus Florida for personal reasons telling Coach John Calipari he was “in a bad way”. The sophomore guard is one of best defenders in the nation but has struggled mightily in his past 10 games and was seen arguing with teammates and coaches in the team’s shocking loss to Tennessee prior to his departure. Since February, the talented Hagans is shooting just 34.5% from the field and a woeful 17.4% from long distance. If Kentucky is going to add another SEC crown to their storied history or make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, they’re going to need their starting point guard to not only return but to play at an elite level running the show for the Wildcats.

The wiseguys out in Vegas are not willing to lay their hard earned cash on a Kentucky team that may or may not have their floor general. Instead, they are backing an Auburn Tigers squad that enters the SEC tournament off their third straight 25-win season. Auburn, who has won three of its last five games, absolutely pummeled No. 8 seed Tennessee by 22 points on Saturday. War Eagle shot 14 of 32 from beyond the arc (43.8%) on Saturday, led by senior guard Samir Doughty who hit eight threes against the Volunteers.

If Kentucky were to advance and face Auburn in the Championship, they would have a difficult time stopping a backcourt of Doughty and J’Von McCormick without an elite defender like Hagans. Thanks to the double bye, the top four seeds will not play until Friday in the Quarterfinals, which will afford Hagans more time to clear his head. According to the KenPom rankings, Kentucky would only be a one-possession favorite over Auburn on a neutral court, and that's at full strength with Hagans on the court. With all the uncertainty and a less than unified Wildcats club, Auburn with immense senior leadership at moderate plus odds of +350 is just too enticing to pass up.

Pick: Auburn Tigers (+350)

SEC Conference Betting Odds:

Team Odds Kentucky +250 Auburn +350 LSU +450 Florida +600 Mississippi St. +800 South Carolina +2000 Tennessee +2000 Alabama +3000 Missouri +5000 Texas A&M +5000 Ole Miss +8000 Georgia +8000 Vanderbilt +10000

Odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook

2020 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennessee

First round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia | 6 pm ET | SEC Network Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt | 8:25 pm ET | SEC Network

Second round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 12 pm ET | SEC Network Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 2:25 pm ET | SEC Network Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 6 pm ET | SEC Network Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner | 8:25 pm ET | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 12 pm ET | ESPN Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 2:25 pm ET | ESPN Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 6pm ET | SEC Network Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 8:25 pm ET | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 12 pm ET | ESPN Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 2:25 pm ET | ESPN

SEC tournament championship game — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 12 pm ET | ESPN

