The College Basketball Invitational has been canceled, the Gazelle Group announced.

"Due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus and the impact it is having on college campuses across the country, we have decided to cancel the 2020 College Basketball Invitational. As colleges and universities are making difficult and complex health and risk management decisions about conducting sporting events, it became apparent to us that this was the most prudent course of action."

The United States has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus (COVD-19) and at least 30 deaths. World Health Organization officials declared it a global pandemic on Wednesday. There are more than 120,000 global cases, and the death toll has surpassed 4,300.

College basketball has already been disrupted by the virus. The Ivy League cancelled its basketball tournament and called for “highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletic events." NCAA member schools and conferences are allowed to make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play.

The CBI is not run by the NCAA. The NIT and NCAA tournament remain scheduled, but the situation is being closely monitored.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is scheduled to begin on March 17.