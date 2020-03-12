The Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC became the latest conferences to cancel their yearly tournament on Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The MAC, WAC and American Athletic Conference were also ready to kick off their respective tournaments on Thursday without fans in the stands. But those plans changed just before noon ET.

"There was no way we could defend playing this," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. "There was no way we could defend playing this. We wanted to be proactive in protecting our student athletes."

Not all conferences have canceled their tournaments as of Thursday. The ACC is still slated to play their tournaments until further notice, and Creighton faced St. John's on Thursday afternoon.

The Big Ten released a statement on canceling their tournament on Thursday afternoon.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," a conference statement said.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,200 on Wednesday, per The New York Times.