Oregon Senior Sabrina Ionescu Wins Wooden Award

Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu won her second straight Wooden Award on Monday.

Ionescu is the sixth woman to win the Wooden Award multiple times. She joins Brittney Griner, Candace Parker, Seimone Augustus and Breanna Stewart as the only female players to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

The 5'11" guard dominated the Pac-12 in 2019-20 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ionescu averaged 17.5 points and 9.2 assists per game, and she ranked third in the conference in rebounding as Oregon cruised to its third consecutive Pac-12 championship.

Ionescu broke a slate of NCAA records in her senior season with the Ducks. She became the first player to ever tally 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, and she finished her college career with a record 26 triple-doubles.

The New York Liberty are likely to select Ionescu with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The draft is slated to be held virtually on April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.