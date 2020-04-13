Kansas sophomore guard Devon Dotson will declare for the NBA draft and forego his final two years of NCAA eligibility, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season. He helped lead Kansas to the No. 1 final ranking in the Associated Press poll, helping the Jayhawks to a 16-game winning streak until the season was canceled.

Kansas finished as the regular season Big 12 champions with a 28–3 record.

Head coach Bill Self told The Athletic Dotson "could have been the best point guard to play here that I've had."

The Charlotte, N.C., native averaged 12.3 points and 3.5 assists his freshman year, when Kansas reached the second round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed.

The 6'1", 180-pound guard is projected as a second-round pick by Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo in his latest Mock Draft.