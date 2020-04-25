Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest has fired men's basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Manning went 78–111 during his tenure with the Demon Deacons and 30–80 in conference play. The team only had one postseason appearance under Manning, losing to Kansas State in the First Four in 2017.

Manning had a standout collegiate career at Kansas before playing in the NBA for 15 years with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and more. He served as an assistant with the Jayhawks for six seasons and coached Tulsa for two years before joining the Demon Deacons.

Goodman reports coaching candidates for Wake Forest's vacancy include East Tennessee State's Steve Forbes, UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller, Winthrop University's Pat Kelsey and UMBC's Ryan Odom.

Last season, Wake Forest finished with a 13–18 record and 6–14 in the ACC, while tying with Pitt and UNC for last place in the conference.