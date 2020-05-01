North Carolina State men's basketball signee Josh Hall is skipping college and entering the 2020 NBA draft. The four-start prospect announced his decision via Twitter.

"I would like to thank Coach Keatts and NC State for their support in this decision. It truly is a blessing to have such good people around me," Hall said. "As I strive to constantly improve myself day by day to reach my dream of professional basketball, I understand this is a journey some can only dream about. The dream is a lot closer than I imagined at 19 years old. With that being said I have decided to enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent. I’m two feet into this process and am excited to see what the future holds."

Hall is signing with Nate Conley of Pro Sports Management, according to Evan Daniels of 247 Sports.

Hall is ranked as the No. 32 player in the country by 247 Sports and the No. 2 player from North Carolina. He was North Carolina State's top-ranked commit, in a class that also includes four-star guard Cam Hayes. He's eligible for the 2020 draft because he's 19 years old and graduated from high school in 2019. After graduation, he took a post-graduate year at Moravian Prep in Durham, North Carolina.

Hall's announcement follows similar decisions made by other top prospects from the class of 2020. Earlier this week, UCLA commit Daishen Nix announced he would be skipping college to play in the G League. His decision came after Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, the latter a former Michigan commit, also opted to go from high school to the G League.