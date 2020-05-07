Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has some suggestions which he believes would help NFL prospects.

In an open letter published Thursday, Harbaugh outlined three proposals which he believes could re-shape the future for college football players:

The individual could choose to declare for the professional draft after any season he chooses. If he is drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, or chooses to sign a free agent contract, he would forego remaining college eligibility. However, if the individual is not drafted within the first 224 picks of the NFL Draft, he would be able to return to college football if he chooses without penalty, provided he remains in academic compliance and does not receive payment from an agent. The individual leaving college “early” prior to graduation who signs an NFL contract would be entitled to complete his degree while in the NFL, or return to the institution that he left, to continue his college career as a student once his pro career was completed... A broadening of the rules to permit a student‐athlete and his family to consult with and seek advice on or before signing a professional contract from lawyers and agents so long as the S/A does not receive compensation....

Harbaugh, who said these are his views and not necessarily those of the university, added that his plan would make adjustments for current and future student-athletes and give them more agency going forward.

"In today’s world, many young men and their families perceive college football as preventing them from earning a living as a professional football player. That is not an unreasonable perception given the rules currently in place," he added.

The Michigan head coach has previously been a public proponent of a one-time transfer rule for football players and all student-athletes. He also supports name, image and likeness legislation, a frequent topic in recent weeks.

In the 2020 NFL draft, Michigan had 10 selected, which tied for second for a school record.