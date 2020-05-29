With the NCAA's ban of on-campus training activities due to be lifted on June 1, the college sports governing body appears to be inching closer to making preparations for the fall sports season.

On Thursday, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the NCAA's football oversight committee is expected to recommend a six-week preseason camp for the 2020 season. The committee is expected to sort out the particular details within the next week before submitting an official proposal. A submission for final approval to the NCAA Division I Council is expected for mid-June.

On Wednesday, the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period through the end of July. Football already had a dead period on its calendar from June 22 to July 24, though the decision impacts all Division I sports.

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

On Tuesday, college football conference and television networks agreed to postpone the announcement of start times for early-season games. CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically announce early game times for the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences on June 1.

The college football season is scheduled to begin with a handful of games on Aug. 29, followed by a full slate of games the following week beginning on Thursday, Sept. 3.