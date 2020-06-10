USC Ends Disassociation with Former RB Reggie Bush

The University of Southern California decided to end its disassociation with former running back Reggie Bush 10 years after mandated sanctions were placed on the football program, the school announced Wednesday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

The 2005 Heisman trophy winner, Bush was disassociated from USC following the NCAA's discovery that he and his family members were given monetary benefits while Bush attended USC as a student-athlete. The four-year investigation determined that Bush had accepted cash, travel expenses and a home where Bush's parents lived for over a year—along with $10,000 in furnishing expenses.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!" Bush said in a release from USC.

Per the NCAA Committee on Infractions rule, there is a limit of 10 years on a mandated disassociation between an individual and a school. According to procedures, it is up to the school whether to extend the disassociation or end it following the 10-year period. Bush's disassociation with USC first began on June 10, 2010.

Due to the findings, the NCAA placed sanctions on the USC football program that included a two-year postseason ban, 14 vacated victories—including the loss of the 2004 BCS national championship—and 30 lost scholarships. In addition, Bush was mandated to be disassociated from the university and returned his 2005 Heisman trophy.

According to USC's release, the end of Bush's disassociation does not impact the school's vacated victories or his vacated statistics in those games. The status of Bush's forfeited 2005 Heisman trophy also "remains unchanged at this time."

Since 2010, Bush was not allowed to be involved with USC's program or on the school's campus. His statistics have featured an asterisk in USC's media guide and noted the accomplishments were vacated due to penalties. Bush was allowed to attend a USC game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in September as a broadcaster for Fox Sports.

Bush played with USC from 2003-05, totaling 3,169 rushing yards, 1301 receiving yards and 38 overall touchdowns in his three seasons before some of his statistics were vacated. He went on to be selected second overall in the 2006 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints and spent 11 years in the league.