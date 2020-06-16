Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard says he regrets criticizing head coach Mike Gundy on social media rather than in person, but the Heisman candidate is standing by his message.

"I was never wrong for saying what I said," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on twitter...But I had to hold him accountable either way."

On Monday, Hubbard said he "will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE" in response to a photo of Gundy wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of One America News, a pro-Trump network that has promoted unfounded conspiracies. He quote-tweeted a photo of Gundy fishing while wearing the shirt for the right-wing network: "I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable."

Gundy later appeared in a video where he said he met with players who were critical of the shirt and added he is "looking forward to making some changes" after being called out by Hubbard. In the same video, Hubbard embraced Gundy and said "that was bad on my part" for taking to social media to address his coach.

On Tuesday, Hubbard explained why he decided to speak out.

"I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I'm tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences," he said in his statement. "I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly."

Hubbard's full statement is below:

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for the support. I will start by saying this; I was never wrong for saying what I said. I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on twitter. That's my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way. I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak! If anyone truly knows me, they know I am a very passionate person. I care about my family, friends, teammates, and people I don't even know. I spoke out because I am emotionally drained and I'm tired of seeing stuff happening without results or consequences. I realize I have a platform to generate change and I am trying my best to use it accordingly. I am a young black man that wants change. I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It's that simple. Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world. I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization. To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this."

Hubbard was a 2019 Doak Walker Award finalist, an honor given to the best running back in college football. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.