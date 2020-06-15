Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard Says He Will 'Not Be Doing Anything' With School Following Photograph of Mike Gundy

Heisman Trophy candidate and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard said on Twitter Monday that he "will not be doing anything" with the school until things "CHANGE," after a photograph surfaced of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy wearing a "One America News" network shirt.

Gundy, 52, was shown at a fishing trip on Lake Texoma in the image, which was initially shared on Facebook.

Hubbard responded to the photograph, writing on Twitter, "I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable."

Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga echoed Hubbard's comments, writing "I stand with him!" referring to his teammate.

As noted in a recent story by CNN's Oliver Darcy, President Donald Trump has formed an interest in the small network of late, regularly promoting the network on his Twitter feed and "lauding the network for asking him leading questions framed in a way that portrays him in a flattering light."

As Darcy wrote, "What OAN does offer viewers is a diet of right-wing conspiracy theories and pro-Trump commentary mixed in with wire video news packages that are sometimes skewed to fit its editorial viewpoint through the text placed by the network in the lower-thirds portion of the screen."

The Atlantic also recently headlined a story on OAN, "Trump's Favorite TV Network Is Post-Parody."

In April, Gundy praised the network publicly in a press conference in which he discussed potential return-to-play options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout his comments, Gundy included three references to the “mainstream media” and another to the “national media,” criticizing the lack of positivity in news coverage and too much “finger pointing.”

He went on to describe OAN's coverage as "refreshing."

"They just report the news," Gundy said in April. "There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right.”

Hubbard was a 2019 Doak Walker Award finalist, an honor given to the best running back in college football. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He enters next season as a top Heisman Trophy candidate and is considered by draft experts to be among the top running back prospects in next year's draft.