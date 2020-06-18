Former Colorado linebacker Alfred Williams said Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy called him a racial slur during a game in 1989.

Gundy was a player for Oklahoma State during the Buffaloes' 41-17 victory over the Cowboys.

"I remember that it was the first time that the University of Colorado beat Oklahoma State while I was there," Williams told The Oklahoman on Wednesday. "It was a big win. It really was a big win. And I remember Mike Gundy called me the n-word. That's what I remember."

Gundy denied the allegation following the game in 1989. The Oklahoma State athletic department declined to comment on the story on Wednesday, per The Oklahoman.

Williams said he doesn't want Gundy to be fired, though he would like an apology.

"I want an apology from him and I want to see him have some growth," Williams said. "If he denies that he said [that], I have at least 20 people who will vouch for what happened that day."

Gundy drew criticism on Monday for wearing a shirt supporting the television network OAN, a right-wing news outlet. Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard criticized his head coach on Twitter, and Gundy later apologized for wearing the shirt. Gundy added he was "disgusted" by the network's commentary on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gundy played for the Cowboys from 1986–89. He has been the head coach in Stillwater since 2005, logging a 129–64 record. Oklahoma State has won the Big 12 just once in 15 seasons under Gundy.