Nine women filed a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska on Monday, alleging the school "mishandled complaints of sexual assault and harassment," according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne.

Nebraska is accused of mishandling accusations against "at least five athletes," per Lavigne.

Former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis was named in Monday's suit, three months after she was named in a lawsuit against the NCAA. Davis and six other women–including three female athletes–alleged the NCAA "failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes, despite having an obligation to do so."

Davis, who transferred to Texas in December 2019, left Stanford after taking a medical leave of absence. She accused two former Nebraska football players of sexual misconduct in a report filed in April 2019. The players were not named in the lawsuit, though a description of them, "indicates that the players Davis and her friend reported were redshirt freshmen Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt," per Lavigne.

LeGrone and Hunt were expelled for sexual misconduct in April after being criminally charged with first-degree sexual assault following a separate incident.

"The health and safety of all of our students is of the upmost importance to us," a Nebraska spokesperson told ESPN. "We have a strong Title IX process and are confident in it. Every case is difficult and investigated based on the information made available. We cannot comment on the specifics of any Title IX investigation or on pending litigation."

LeGrone and Hunt have been permanently terminated as students. They are not allowed on the Huskers' campus.